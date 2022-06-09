The United Nations has appointed Malta as a new non-permanent member of its security council for a two-year term.

Malta secured 97% of the vote from among the 190 voting member states in a ballot taken at around 4pm (Malta time) on Thursday.

Malta received 185 votes from 190 nations, with two abstentions and no invalid votes. It needed 127 votes to secure the nomination.

The two-year mandate sees Malta join nine other non-permanent members at the UN’s highest discussion table where decisions on global peace and security are taken.

Malta, Switzerland, Ecuador, Japan and Mozambique were all elected on Thursday.

Prime Minister Robert Abela said he was "honoured" to see Malta elected with a strong vote. The vote was also welcomed by Foreign Minister Ian Borg who said the achievement was historical for Malta.

"Serving on the Council of the UN provides Malta a significant opportunity to contribute to the maintenance of global peace and security," he said.

What does the candidacy mean?

The Security Council is charged with handling issues related to international peace and security, recommending the admission of new UN members to the general assembly, and approving any changes to the UN charter.

It is made up of five permanent members – the US, the UK, France, Russia and China – and 10 elected, non-permanent members each serving two-year terms.

Non-permanent seats are divided among the UN’s five regional groupings to ensure geographic proportionality, and terms overlap to ensure five members change from one year to the next.

Although non-permanent members can table resolutions, take part in security briefings and chair security council meetings, the five permanent members wield a veto which can be used to stop any resolution in its tracks.

Malta had served for a two-year term on the council in 1983 after the first attempt in 1977 fell short at the last voting stage.

Foreign Minister Ian Borg met with UN secretary general António Guterres in New York this week.

What will Malta's focus be?

Borg headed a government delegation in New York ahead of the vote.

Late on Wednesday, he had a meeting with UN secretary-general António Guterres.

Prior to the vote, government sources were confident that Malta would secure a seat, after lobbying for it since 2013.

The position provides Malta with an opportunity to contribute to the maintenance of international peace and security in a meaningful way, Borg said.

Malta will focus on preserving and promoting political consensus.

Borg said that during its time on the council, Malta will be working on the children and armed conflict portfolio and the women, peace and security agenda.

The country will also work to highlight the impact of climate change on international peace and security, as well as the links between literacy and international peace and security.