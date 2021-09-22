The Embassy of Malta in Spain marked the island's 57 years of independence on Tuesday with the launch of an outdoor art exhibition at the Royal Botanic Garden of Madrid.

Called Malta: Un Punto de Encuentro (Malta: a meeting point), it will remain open till October 21.

The exhibition explores Malta's role as a place that historically acted as a meeting point for various world powers, including Spain.

“Be it trade, war, peace, or tourism, Malta has been a natural meeting point in the middle of the Mediterranean sea for over 8,000 years," Ambassador Daniel Azzopardi said following the launch.

“When it comes to Spain, Malta shares a long and sophisticated history as part of the Kingdom of Aragon and later through the Order of St John."

As an EU member state, Malta remained a meeting point for mutual values and ideas, he added.

The artwork, selected through a public call by the Malta Community of Illustrators, includes Kappella tad-Duluri by Derek Fenech, Blurred Boundaries by Karen Caruana, Coral Lagoon by Te fit-Tazza, Balcon-Etre by Ramon Fiott and Maltesers by Zack Ritchie.

During the launch event on Tuesday, Azzopardi donated saplings of endemic Maltese plants Helichrysum melitense (Smpreviva ta’ Ghawdex) and Olea europea (the Maltese Olive tree ‘il-Bidni) and also the Tetraclinis articulata (l-Għarar).

The saplings will be planted in the Royal Botanic Garden. The donation was supported by the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) and the Argotti Botanic Centre - University of Malta.

The exhibition is being organised by the embassy and the Malta Community of Illustrators. It is being supported by the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the Malta Tourism Authority, ALSA & Malta Public Transport, Debono Group, Heritage Malta, the Malta Arts Council and Pjazza Teatru Rjal.