Given the gulf in class between the two sides, it was too much to expect a positive result against the Netherlands as Malta suffered a crushing defeat in their final game of the SportMalta Christmas Cup. Yet, the local waterpolo fans may be excused to regard this match as an anti-climax following yesterday’s commendable display against France.

For the Netherlands, this was supposed to be cooling-off match at the end of the tournament, or so one thought. Their task of gauging their strength against superior opposition – Italy and France – had been accomplished with two hard-fought displays.

However, it turned out to be another mauling as Malta were again submerged under an avalanche of goals against strong opponents who could well aspire for a high-ranking place in Croatia next month.

