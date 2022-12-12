Malta finished in the last place in the 20th edition of the Junior Eurovision festival held on Sunday night.

Malta’s singer Gaia Gambuzza garnered a total of 43 points - 10 from the jury and 33 from televoting.

Her song “Diamonds in the skies”, competed against 16 other songs.

France's Lissandro won the competition with the song “Oh Maman!” which garnered 203 points.

Viewers were able to vote online, including for their own country, before the competition and for a few minutes after. Voting was not permitted during the actual singing.

The result was determined via a 50/50 combination of online public voting and jury voting. Rather than on the night of the event, the jury voted following the final dress rehearsal.

Malta has won the Eurovision children’s contest twice, in 2013 and 2015.

This year’s contest was held in Armenia’s capital Yerevan.