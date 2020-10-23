Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Malta Enterprise attracted 35 companies to Malta as foreign direct investment - three companies more than last year, Silvio Schembri said on Friday.

The Economy Minister was addressing a conference hosted by EY.

“The companies vary from manufacturing to digital games, artificial intelligence and blockchain. As a nation, we must maintain this momentum by ensuring that we provide the ideal ecosystem for operators, as well as stand shoulder-to-shoulder with local and international businesses who call Malta their home.

"Our firms have been resilient and shown remarkable adaptability. Key among them is our manufacturing industry, where some firms even managed to switch their production lines to other products to accommodate new demand. We have some exceptionally good success stories, particularly in the production of personal protective equipment and other coronavirus-related products, particularly in our textiles and plastics sectors,” the minister said.