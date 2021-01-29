­Local business owners who trade with the UK can now use a new website to see how the EU-UK Brexit trade deal affects them.

The Brexit Impact Check website, launched by Malta Enterprise, aims to serve as a repository of information for businesses seeking to understand the impact of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement on their business. The agreement governs the relationship between the EU and the UK after Brexit was concluded and has been applied provisionally since January 1. It must be ratified by the EU before it can be finalised.

The website helps business owners understand which parts of the agreement apply to their trade, using a simple question-and-answer format. It also links users to other government entities such as the Customs department, Malta Competition & Consumer Affairs Authority, Environmental & Resources Authority, Commerce department, Medicines Authority, Transport Malta, the Plant Health Directorate and the Information and Data Protection Commissioner website.

It provides information on imports, exports, services, transport, supply, digital data and services and intellectual property rights which may have been impacted by the EU-UK trade deal.

Malta Enterprise said the website will be updated periodically to provide more in-depth information and reflect feedback provided by users.

Businesses can e-mail their questions and suggestions on brexit@maltaenterprise.com.