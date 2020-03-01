McGill University, in collaboration with Malta Enterprise, will be organising the first Medical Cannabis Symposium in Malta between April 23 and 24. All the content will be provided and delivered by McGill University, which will fly in 12 highly- acclaimed academics to Malta specifically for this event.

The symposium, which will be divided into three separate events aimed at different audiences, will be held as part of the memorandum of understanding which Malta Enterprise signed with the prestigious Canadian university in November 2019.

The MoU is aimed at establishing closer research collaboration between the two entities in the field of medical cannabis. This partnership facilitates collaboration on different elements with McGill University, including the access to knowledge and research carried out at the university. The agreement is also intended to help Malta Enterprise bridge the skills gap in the pharmaceutical industry by offering top-up courses to existing professionals in the industry.

McGill University, a public university founded in 1821, is one of Canada’s best-known institutions of higher learning and one of the leading universities in the world.

With students from over 150 countries going to McGill, its student body is the most internationally diverse of any research-intensive university in the country. McGill is globally recognised for the excellence of its teaching and research. Today, its professors and students at all levels are driving human achievement in various field, from building the new field of epigenetics to developing alternative energy sources from crop plants. McGill attracts the brightest students from across Canada and around the world. The prestigious Rhodes Scholarship has been awarded to 145 McGill students, more than any other Canadian university.

More information on the different events and registration are available on the event-dedicated portal www.Maltamcs.com.