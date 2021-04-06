Local start-ups seeking funding from Malta Enterprise will soon be able to access pre-application support and mentoring from a University of Malta business incubator.

The support will be made available thanks to a memorandum of understanding signed between Malta Enterprise and the University on Tuesday that sets out a new framework of support for start-ups and ensures support through its Centre for Entrepreneurship and Business Incubation.

Successful applicants will be able to access mentoring and support from TAKEOFF, CEBI’s incubator facility, over a one-year period post-award.

The MOU was signed by Malta Enterprise CEO Kurt Farrugia and University of Malta rector Alfred Vella and hailed by ministers Miriam Dalli and Justyne Caruana.

Video: Education Ministry/Sustainable Development Ministry

Farrugia said the agreement would complement the agency’s web portal statinmalta.com, intended as a focal point for local and foreign start-ups in Malta.

Vella said the mentorship offered to start-ups by TAKEOFF would serve as a support mechanism allowing entrepreneurs to align their business ideas to the knowledge, experience and research present on campus.

CEBI director Russell Smith described the agreement as a “milestone in support for new business ventures in Malta.”



Further information and training material can be obtained from takeoff.org.mt. The initiative forms part of the EU-funded I-KNOW project.