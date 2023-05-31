Malta on Wednesday equalled its best-ever gold medals haul in the Small Nations Games and was set to surpass it by the end of the day.

Medals in the air pistol competition and women's table tennis saw Malta equal the 11 gold medals won in 2003 when the games were also held in Malta.

Nine gold medals were won by Malta's athletes on Tuesday.

Thrilling air pistol shooting finale

The first to see gold on Wednesday was Eleonor Bezzina in the 10m Air Pistol competition at the Kirkop Sports Hall.

This was Bezzina's second gold at the GSSE, the first coming in Montenegro four years ago.

It was a thrilling final on Wednesday which saw Bezzina recover from a slow start and close in on Monaco’s shooter Megali Pierre-Forest who led the way for almost all the competition.

In the closing stages it looked as though Bezzina would seize the advantage when a poor shot from the Monegasque gave the Maltese a two-point lead. Pierre-Forest bridged the gap to Bezzina to just 0.1 point to set up a tense finale.

Bezzina held her nerve as she hit a score of 10.6 that lifted her to 229.4 while Pierre Forest only managed 8.8 to finish in second place on 226.7.

Gold in women's table tennis

Malta's all-important 11th gold medal was won in women's table tennis by Viktoria Luchenkova, Anthea Cutajar, Camella Iacob and Renata Strbikova.

In the final match, Camella Iacob annihilated her opponent 11-1 in the third set, to secure a 3-2 victory over a strong Monaco side.

This was the first gold for the women's team in a GSSE event.

Malta's table tennis golden girls - Renata Strbikova (right) and Camella Iacob.

