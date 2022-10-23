Since the Malta ESG Alliance (MESGA) was launched three months ago, its founding members have driven commitment with decarbonisation projects and raised awareness and created dialogue with the younger generations in schools and with national stakeholders and policymakers.

On October 14, MESGA representatives joined students from St Ignatius College Secondary School in Ħandaq, Qormi, to collaborate in an awareness session on the topics of climate change, ESG and impact sustainability and the significant influence that businesses and individuals have and can have on society, as well as why MESGA was set up and what it aims to achieve.

Rachel Galea from Malta Public Transport, Joseph Restall from International Hotel Investments plc and Ivan Borg from Alberta Group explained the sustainability initiatives they are carrying out within their own businesses, outlining to students real scenarios of how local businesses are taking into account impact sustainability when operating.

Representatives from EY, HSBC plc, GO plc, MedservRegis plc and Melita Ltd were also present for the event.

Students had the opportunity to present questions and recommen­-­dations to the business community and exchanged ideas and concerns with MESGA members in a collaborative setting in their school.

Fifteen endemic saplings were also planted on school grounds. This was part of a commitment aimed to counter carbon emissions produced during the MESGA launch event held in July.

Collaboration with future generations encourages businesses to be accountable to future consumers, employees and stakeholders

During the same event, the official website for MESGA was also launched (https://maltaesgalliance.com). The website provides information, ambitions and tangible actions related to the alliance and its founding members, outlines events and campaigns being undertaken and provides information on how interested companies could join the alliance.

The founding members Alberta Group, APS Bank Plc, AX Group Plc, Bank of Valletta Plc, GO Plc, HSBC Bank Malta Plc, International Hotel Investments Plc, Malta Public Transport Services (Operations) Ltd, MAPFRE Malta, MedservRegis plc, Melita Ltd, PG Group Plc and Toly Products Ltd., who are being supported by David Xuereb, EY Malta and Ganado Advocates, are all working on their own decarbonisation projects in a collaborative, committed and accountable manner.

MESGA looks forward to welcoming more members with various experiences, resources and sustainability best practices, so as to encourage and support like-minded ambitious businesses to collaborate together.

The alliance believes that collaboration with future generations not only helps students understand what businesses are doing, but encourages businesses to be accountable to future consumers, employees and stakeholders who expect to live in a thriving economy.