Malta’s eSports team made waves this week after beating Italy 2-1 on aggregate in the Round of 16 of the Virtual Pro Gaming eWorld Cup, progressing to a first ever quarter-final against Turkey.

The team composed of a pool of 34 players, chosen after trials, had placed third during the group stages, behind Spain and Germany, with 11 wins from 18 matches played ahead of the knockouts.

