Customs and police authorities in Europe have seized some six million litres of illicit alcoholic beverages, wine and beer in a targeted action led by the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF). Raids were carried out in 24 countries, including Malta.

Operation OPSON XII took place in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Norway.

OLAF Director-General Ville Itälä said in a statement: "OLAF acted as a coordinator and link between the national authorities of 24 countries. Together, we tackled illicit alcoholic drinks. The issue goes well beyond public revenue – we also protected the health and safety of European consumers as well as legitimate businesses. OLAF continues its good cooperation with Europol in operation OPSON and in many others".