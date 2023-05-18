Malta is excited at the prospect of turning the Mediterranean Sea into a hub for renewable energy, Energy Minister Miriam Dalli said on Thursday.

Opening a summit bringing together energy ministers from other countries in the Mediterranean, Med9, Dalli said the vision was to replicate in the Mediterranean the success already achieved in the North Sea when it comes to offshore renewable energy deployment.

Ministers and top officials responsible for energy from Malta, Croatia, Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Slovenia and Spain are meeting in Valletta to discuss the energy sector. European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson also joined the meeting.

Dalli described Malta’s results of its renewable energy investments in recent years as “very encouraging”, with Eurostat figures showing that the country exceeded its national 2030 target by the end of 2021.

“I’m convinced that, for all of us, the 2030 target is not the ultimate destination, but a milestone along the way. Our ultimate objective is climate neutrality, and the earlier we attain it, the quicker we can ensure a sustainable future and better quality of life for our people,” she said.

She told her counterparts that Malta was considering floating offshore renewables as the technology that can help it make the leap needed to ensure a higher share of renewables in its energy mix. The plan had been launched at the end of last year.

A pre-market consultation had been conducted and Malta was currently finalising a policy document focusing on the deployment of offshore renewable energy systems.

This will lead to the identification of potential zones for implementing offshore renewable energy and the eventual launch of an expression of interest for the first-ever floating renewable energy projects.

Energy ministers from other Mediterranean countries are meeting in Malta to discuss the energy sector. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

"We believe that EU funds need to be channelled towards innovative renewable energy projects that attract investment across all sea basins, including the Mediterranean. This should focus on two fronts, the required financial support for research and innovation in new emerging technologies, and the required financial support for grid developments and proper infrastructure for the production, transmission, and storage of energy,” she said.

She urged the commission to help accelerate close cooperation among member states and to facilitate the development of new partnerships with other regions. “Cooperation with North Africa will play a vital role in accelerating the deployment of renewables in the EU,” she said.

Dalli said that while the REPowerEU plan was aimed at increasing renewables, it was important to prioritise accelerating permitting procedures. The identification of “renewable acceleration areas” which would benefit from preferential permitting treatment is key.

“I hope that these new measures will concretely incentivise future investments and help us make the essential leap forward,” she said.