The ferocious heat that has ripped across parts of Europe is expected to ease off before heading over Malta this weekend when temperatures are expected to rise from the current 33°C to 35°C, according to the Meteorological Office.

Europe is currently experiencing a record-breaking heatwave with temperatures exceeding 40°C in parts of Europe including Spain, Portugal and France.

Meanwhile, the UK’s Met Office issued its most severe warning, with temperatures set to rise above 35°C in parts of England, including London, possibly hitting national records exceeding 40°C.

Yet Malta has been experiencing relatively cooler temperatures of 33°C accompanied by a refreshing breeze. Many have questioned: Why has Malta been spared the heatwave? Is it just a matter of time before it hits us?

According to a spokesperson from Malta’s Met Office, high temperatures being experienced by counties such as the UK and France are caused by high pressure situated over the east of Europe, which has generated southerly winds from Morocco, blowing up to the British Isles.

This flow has brought high temperatures from the northern regions of the African continent over the West of Europe.

“At the moment, the Maltese Islands are experiencing light, mainly variable wind and sunny weather, with the maximum temperatures for the better part of this week expected to hover around the 33°C mark. This is quite close to the mean maximum temperature for July of 31.7°C,” the spokesperson said.

Good news so far.

But are temperatures expected to rise in Malta?

The answer: Yes, but not too much… as yet.

On July 20, a cold front will sweep over the British Isles and continue to move eastwards over Europe. This is expected to bring the hot spell over the UK and the rest of Europe to an end but will cause warmer air to move over the Central Mediterranean, the Met Office said.

“This will cause the temperatures in Malta to start rising during the coming weekend, with highs of 35°C expected.”

“London’s heatwave… like a beautiful spring day in Malta”

As the temperatures in the UK soared, we asked some Maltese people living there: How does it feel? How is a UK heatwave different from a Maltese one?

The verdict: It’s all relative and people in the UK are making a fuss by Maltese heatwave standards. But this is because their homes are not built for the heat.

“Overall, I think it's ridiculous how they think this is a heatwave, but I suppose it's relative. They're simply not used to it,” said Nicky Abela Garrett.

She recounted how on Saturday it was quite warm during the day but the temperature dropped at night pleasantly.

“The only factor that's making it uncomfortable here is the insulation solutions in London homes and no air conditioning. So it's cooler outside and certainly nowhere near as hot as it would be in Malta or anywhere tropical. If you open up all the windows, it breaks the stifle.

Sometimes it’s a bit overcast and that helps somewhat, she added. “The UV is nowhere near as high as ours, and trees, parks and greenery provide respite, unlike Malta,” said Abela Garrett.

She missed the sea though, and there was no way she would swim in the River Thames or in a pond.

“In summation, what a supposed heatwave is to London is a beautiful spring day in Malta,” she said.

Andrew Muscat agreed: “To us they are just making a fuss! It is hot, yes, but nothing as bad as the heat we get in Malta. And the temperature has dropped at night,” he added.

It was, however, a damning indicator of climate change “and that, in itself, is incredibly worrying”.