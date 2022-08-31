Initial feedback from operators in the tourism industry shows that Malta is expected to reach the targets it set for this summer, according to Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo.

“According to feedback, it seems that we will reach our targets, which will be announced in the near future,” he told Times of Malta.

“We will continue to remain focused because Malta seems to be recovering well, even when considering the uncertainties around us.”

In May, the Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) said it was aiming to draw 1.8 million tourists to the island this year as the industry recovers from the blow caused by COVID-19. That figure would be equivalent to tourist arrivals in 2015.

Authority CEO Carlo Micallef said that the MTA was concentrating mainly on strengthening the country’s position in the European markets, tapping into new and emerging geographical markets and niches, and securing growth in tourist arrivals in the shoulder months of the year.

The government acknowledges that investment in tourism needs to continue

Micallef had said that, despite the virus pandemic’s threat still being present and with a range of other factors heavily impacting travel within the European region, tourism recovery in the second quarter of 2022 happened at a more accelerated rate than it was originally anticipated by industry experts, a trend which has been observed both in Malta and also in other countries.

Too early to discuss budget cuts: tourism minister

Questioned on budget cuts expected to hit the tourism sector, following measures that affected the University of Malta, Bartolo said that discussions were under way with the Finance Ministry to avoid anything that could adversely affect tourism recovery.

“The government acknowledges that investment in tourism needs to continue and discussions are under way with the Finance Ministry to ensure that the country’s priorities are met, especially at this important time of recovery in the tourism sector,” he said.

Asked whether there were any events which will be shelved due to budgetary considerations, Bartolo said it was too early to say which events will be held and those which will not.

He said the ministry was focused on recovery.