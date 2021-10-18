The Malta Football Association announced the relaxation of a number of measures regarding COVID-19.

The decision was taken during an Executive Board meeting during which a number of changes in procedures have been approved.

Among the changes approved by the Executive Board there is that players in senior football in both men and female categories can take post-match showers while ticket boots on matchdays will be reopened.

“The Malta FA Executive Board has today approved a number of changes in procedures in relation to the Malta FA’s COVID-19 protocols,” the MFA said in a statement.

