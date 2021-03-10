The Malta Football Association has asked the authorities to consider lowering the maximum age of the restriction on contact sport from 17 to 16 as this would significantly reduce the difficulties at youth level, not just for football, without compromising the rationale behind this measure.

Last week, the government and the Public Health announced that contact sport for U-17 athletes was banned until April 11.

During a news conference Prime Minister Robert Abela said that contact sport will only be permitted for senior athletes provided they continue to follow the medical protocol published by SportMalta.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website on The Times of Malta