The Malta Football Association announced plans to build a National Football Centre in Ta’ Qali that will not only be the home of the national teams but also to attract more sports tourism towards our country.

Manuel Cassar, Head of Infrastructural Projects at the Malta FA, said that the project is being made thanks to the National Development and Social Fund that granted €11 million in funds.

“The project is now in its final phase and we are awaiting the Planning Authority to issue the necessary permits so that works can start,” Cassar said.

“We are also planning to issue applications for tenders for excavation works. The project will have a Category 1 Stadium that will be ready in time to host matches from the European U-19 Championships that will be held in Malta in 2023.”

