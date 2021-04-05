The Aquatic Sports Association of Malta, the Malta Basketball Association, and the Malta Football Association have issued a joint statement to renew their appeal to the Government and the local health authorities to allow the return of competitive sport, albeit in a gradual way.

At present, all organised sport is currently banned until April 11 following a sudden rise in COVID-19 cases last month.

In view of the government’s plans to ease measures currently in effect until next Monday, the three governing bodies of waterpolo, swimming, artistic swimming, basketball, football and futsal respectively, have reiterated the limited impact sport has in the transmission of COVID-19.

Referring to data issued by the Public Health Department, the three governing bodies said: “Sport has consistently ranked last in terms of activities leading to clusters contributing to the transmission of the virus, with negligible impact.

