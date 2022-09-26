Malta Football Association president Bjorn Vassallo was visibly disappointed after the national team missed out on promotion in the UEFA Nations League for a second successive edition and said that more work needs to be done to eradicate the limitations that are hampering the team from reaching the next level.

On Friday, Malta needed to beat Estonia by a two-goal margin in Tallinn to secure an historic promotion from Group D2 in the UEFA Nations League.

But the team failed to reach their goal as a poor first-half display, which saw the Estonians take the lead from the spot and the dismissal of Jean Borg, left them with a mountain to climb.

After the break, Malta put in a resilient display and looked set to at least grind out a draw. However, a late defensive mistake condemned the team to a 2-1 defeat much to the disappointment of players, fans and the MFA administration who once more saw the side fail to deliver when it mattered most.

Vassallo, the Malta FA president, admitted that Friday’s result in Tallinn was disappointing and laid bare the limitations of this team.

