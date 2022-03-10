The Malta Football Association is one of the governing bodies that were cited in an appeal filed by the Football Union of Russia before the Court of Arbitration for Sport following a decision taken by FIFA and UEFA to suspend all Russian national teams and clubs from participation in their respective competitions.

Late last month, the FIFA Council and the UEFA Executive Committee decided to suspend Russian teams from international football, meaning that they couldn’t compete in qualifying matches for the World Cup and European Championships as well as they were excluded from UEFA club competitions until further notice.

The Malta U-21 national team are due to host Russia in a European Championship qualifier on March 25 while the women’s national team will be up against the Russians in a World Cup qualifier on April 12.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta