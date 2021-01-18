The Malta Football Association expressed its solidarity with Raiders Għargħur and Malta women international Maya Azzopardi who reportedly suffered racial abuse during a women’s U-19 match on Sunday.

The incident happened during Sunday’s match between Raiders Għargħur and Mosta when it is being an alleged that a fan passed racial comments towards Azzopardi.

“The Malta Football Association expresses solidarity with Raiders Għargħur and Malta women’s national team player Maya Lucia who has reported that she suffered verbal abuse of a racial nature during a Women’s Under-19 League match, played earlier today at the Marsaskala Ground,” the MFA said in a statement.

