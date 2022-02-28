Updated 5pm

Malta’s football federation intends to honour matches against Russia unless UEFA and FIFA issue directives to not do so, the Malta FA president said on Monday.

The Malta U-21 national team is due to host Russia in a European Championship qualifier on March 25 while the women’s national team will be up against the Russians in a World Cup qualifier on April 12.

Speaking on Monday, Malta Football Association president Bjorn Vassallo said that while the MFA vehemently condemned Russia’s invasion into Ukraine, it could not unilaterally decide to not honour international obligations.

“The association always follows the directives issued by FIFA and UEFA,” he said. “In case of further sanctions issued by these governing bodies we will adhere to them.”

The International Olympic Committee has since advised all sporting bodies to “not invite or allow the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials in international competitions".

FIFA and UEFA have yet to make any announcements following the IOC declaration.

The FAs of Sweden, Poland and the Czech Republic all declared that they will not field teams against Russia, while the English FA said that its national teams will not be facing Russia in the foreseeable future and urged UEFA and FIFA to kick the Russians out of the 2022 World Cup and the women’s Euros.

