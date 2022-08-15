The Malta Football Association has issued a letter of congratulations to Ħamrun Spartans on their historic achievement in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

The Spartans became Malta’s first ever representative in the play-off round of a UEFA club competition after eliminating Levski Sofia of Bulgaria in the third qualifying round.

As a result, Branko Nisevic’s side are now a round away from a historic group stage berth in the same competition.

Click here for full story.