The Malta Football Association has issued a letter of congratulations to Ħamrun Spartans on their historic achievement in the UEFA Europa Conference League.
The Spartans became Malta’s first ever representative in the play-off round of a UEFA club competition after eliminating Levski Sofia of Bulgaria in the third qualifying round.
As a result, Branko Nisevic’s side are now a round away from a historic group stage berth in the same competition.
