The Malta Football Association Executive Board have turned down Senglea Athletic’s appeal against the decision of the local governing body of football to give Vittoriosa Stars the vacant place created in the Challenge League.

The Malta FA Executive Board had ruled that following Pembroke Athleta’s decision to forfeit their place in next season’s Premier League, Santa Lucia would replace them in the Premier League while Vittoriosa Stars, who finished third from bottom in Group A, would be reinstated in the Challenge League.

However, Senglea Athletic, who were the last team to be relegated from Group B after finishing ninth were overlooked.

Earlier this week, the Malta FA Appeals Board had accepted Senglea Athletics’ complaint over the decision and urged the Executive Board of the MFA to reconsider the interpretation and the application of Article 5 as it said that the “terminology used refers without a doubt to divisions and not sections.”

On Thursday, the Malta Executive Board met to discuss the Appeals Board ruling and while it took note of the decision they passed a resolution that the said article in question “is applicable only in cases where there is more than one vacancy.”

Read full story here