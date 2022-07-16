Malta FA president Bjorn Vassallo said that strengthening the financial books of the Malta Football Association was one his main priorities for the coming months.

The Malta FA earlier this year reported an increase in the governing body’s deficit in its financial report due to COVID-19 and launched a recovery plan that would lead the association to a more stable situation in the near future.

“We are going to implement this plan without stopping major projects for the development of the game in collaboration with the Technical Centre, il-Fondazzjoni Inħobb il-Futbol and our member clubs through their academies and nurseries,” Vassallo said.

“In the same way we will not stop the investment in sporting facilities infrastructure in Ta’ Qali and football centres that are run by the clubs. Thanks to the government’s assistance, through public funds, we have started a project aimed at assisting the clubs to resurface their artificial pitches situated around Malta and Gozo.

“It is here that all the sporting activity is held so that children and adults in the community can integrate in an inclusive environment.

Click here for full story