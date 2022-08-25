The Malta FA is currently holding its first ever female Grassroots Leaders Course this week.
The Malta FA Coach Education Department together with the Department for Women’s Football are aiming to have more licensed female coaches in Malta.
This course is the first step in the MFA Coach Education Pathway and is a basic introduction to youth football coaching aimed at persons who are currently coaching a grassroots team or looking to get into coaching.
Click here for full story.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us