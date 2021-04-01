The Malta Football Association is still awaiting a response from the Public Health on when domestic football clubs can return to full training ahead of a possible resumption of national competitions this season.

The Premier League and the Challenge League were brought to a halt last month when the government, in conjunction with the Health authorities issued a Legal Notice that banned all organised sport until April 12.

During the last few weeks, the Malta FA has been in touch with the health authorities over a possible exemption to football clubs to resume training earlier than the April 11 deadline set by the authorities.

