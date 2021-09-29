The Malta FA Technical Centre is stepping up its commitment to strengthening the coach education sector and further support the development of coaches as part of the association’s overarching strategy to elevate the standards of Maltese football.

For the first time, the Technical Centre, under the guidance of Devis Mangia, is hosting the UEFA B and C combined coaching course, aimed for long-serving professional players who want to further their footballing knowledge through coaching.

The response for this course has been very encouraging as a total of 24 candidates are participating in this inaugural edition which commenced earlier this month.

The seven-month course comprises 240 hours of practical and theoretical sessions, supported by supervised coaching at the Malta FA Regional Hubs or at the participants’ respective clubs.

