Stakeholders from the sport and public sectors came together to take part in a Living Lab, hosted by the Football Social Responsibility Department within the Malta Football Association and the Inhobb il-Futbol Foundation last week.

The FAIRER project intends to address radicalisation through sport, particularly football, by developing, testing and validating guidelines for football stakeholders aimed at preventing youth radicalisation.

The Malta FA is one of the main partners along with the national football associations of Latvia, Northern Ireland and Romania, while the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia is the project’s academic partner.

Football Against Radical Behaviour was the main theme of the discussion hosted by the Malta FA as participants explored the extent of radicalisation in Maltese football and effective ways to prevent it, focusing on intolerance, racism, prejudice and discrimination.

