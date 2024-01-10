The Malta Football Association have invited the Zimbabwe football governing body to send their national teams for a friendly international against Michele Marcolini’s team in March, reports in the African country reported.

The Malta national team have no competitive matches scheduled for the first six months of 2024 and are looking to line up a number of friendly matches as part of their preparations for the UEFA Nations League matches, which are scheduled to start in September.

Malta are looking to win promotion to League C on their third attempt and the MFA is looking to provide the best possible preparation for the senior national team.

Reports in the Zimbabwe media said on Tuesday, that the Zimbabwe national team, the Warriors, has been invited to play a friendly match at the Ta’ Qali National Stadium, in March.

