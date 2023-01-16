Young people interested in pursuing a job in sports now have the chance to tap into these opportunities thanks to the Skills4Sports project.

As one of the main partners of this programme, the Malta Football Association, through its Football Social Responsibility (FSR) department, will be hosting a series of free courses with the first one, focusing on Sports Leadership and Management, commencing in January.

Peter Busuttil, the Head of the Malta FA’s FSR department who co-ordinates the Skills4Sports project said: “Sports is a massive industry covering a wide spectrum of professions and jobs beyond the field of play or the competitive arena.

“The main objective of Skills4Sports is to address the skills gap in the sports sector and facilitate access to sports-related jobs for these young people. All courses will be offered free of charge.”

