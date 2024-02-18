The Football Social Responsibility department of the Malta Football Association was in Latvia this month for several football-related events and meetings in collaboration with the Latvian FA.

Whenever the FSR department visits a country for football-related events, as in this case the European Union-funded project TARGET (gender equality in football), they carry out several sessions that mirror the work the Malta FA does in our country within the community.

Whilst in Riga, FSR Department director Peter Busuttil, accompanied by Luis Figueroa, carried out several sessions.

He met children within the spectrum of autism and mental disabilities at the Riga 1st Elementary School – Development Centre, then he had a session with youths living in Orphanages at the Playoff Arena and at the Cesis Juvenile Detention Institution.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com