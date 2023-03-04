The Malta Football Association organised a special event at the Rabat Primary School (St Nicholas College) to commemorate World Obesity Day, on Friday.

In line with its commitment towards contributing for a healthier Maltese society, the Malta FA made sure to meet local children and shed light on the importance of sports.

The participant class from the Rabat Primary School is one of the three that is part of the newly-launched Fun Fit Five pilot project that includes also classes from Pieta’ and Żejtun.

