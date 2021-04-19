The Malta Football Association is on pole to be awarded the 2023 European Championships following a UEFA Executive Committee held on Monday morning.

The Maltese governing body of football submitted its bid to host the continental championships in two years’ time.

Members of the UEFA Executive Committee met on Monday to discuss the matter and the Malta Football Association said in a statement that the European governing body committee has put its backing behind Malta’s bid.

