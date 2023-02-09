The Malta Football Association announced that it has postponed both matches from the IZIBET FA Trophy as well as games from the National Youth League and the Amateur League that were pencilled for Thursday and Friday due to the inclement weather.

On Thursday, two matches from the Last 16 round of the Izibet FA Trophy were scheduled, with Santa Lucia due to face Marsaxlokk at the Tony Bezzina Stadium while Gżira United were pencilled to face Qala Saints at the Centenary Stadium.

However, the MFA announced that both matches have been postponed due to the inclement weather that hit the islands on Thursday.

