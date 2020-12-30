The Malta Football Association has postponed Gudja United’s next two Premier League matches against Hibernians and Gżira United due to COVID-19, the Times of Malta can confirm.

On Tuesday, Gudja United had announced that they had suspended their first-team training with immediate effect after a sudden burst of COVID-19 cases at theirclub.

In a statement, the southerners said that the cases emerged five days after first-team training was halted for the Christmas recess.

“Gudja United FC is suspending indefinitely first team training with immediate effect because several players tested positive for COVID-19,” the club said.

“The cases emerged five days after first-team training had stopped and the club is taking all precautions, including fumigating all their premises. The club is also in constant contact with the Malta Football Association to receive guidance on the way ahead.”

The Malta FA announced that due to the high number of cases reported, they had no other options but to postpone Gudja’s next two matches against Hibernians, scheduled for January 5, and against Gżira United, which was due to be played four days later, to a later date.

Meanwhile, more COVID-19 cases were discovered yesterday with sources telling the Times of Malta that the local governing body of football had registered positive cases at three other Premier League clubs, namely Valletta, Floriana and Senglea Athletic.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta