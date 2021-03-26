Malta FA president Bjorn Vassallo said that he was delighted with the approach being adopted by the national team in the World Cup qualifiers as the team prepares for Saturday's clash against Slovakia in Trnava.
The national team drew a lot of plaudits last Wednesday after a combative performance in a 3-1 defeat to Russia at the National Stadium.
