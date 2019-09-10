Bjorn Vassallo, the president of the Malta Football Association, had a meeting with FIFA head Gianni Infantino at the world football governing body’s headquarters in Zurich on Friday.

Infantino renewed his congratulations to Vassallo following his election as Malta FA President at the Association’s Annual General Meeting, held on 20th July, 2019.

The discussion between Infantino and Vassallo during Friday’s meeting at the Home of FIFA focused mainly on the challenges facing Maltese football and the development programmes under FIFA Forward. The need for reforms in governance and the statute of the Malta FA was also discussed, a process that will be conducted with the help of FIFA’s expertise in these fields.

This was Vassallo’s first meeting with Infantino since succeeding Norman Darmanin Demajo at the helm of the Malta FA. Prior to his election, Vassallo held the post of FIFA Director of European Member Associations, working closely with Infantino.

The FIFA president had also sent a message of congratulations to Vassallo following his election as Malta FA president.

“Your knowledge, leadership and experience as former MFA Chief Executive Officer and General Secretary and notably as FIFA Director of Member Associations for Europe since 2016, when you decided to join FIFA, will certainly have a huge impact on the development of our beautiful game in your country,” Infantino wrote.