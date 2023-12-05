The Malta Football Association announced that the Premier League clash between Mosta and Floriana, scheduled for Saturday at the National Stadium, has been put back by 45 minutes to ensure the safety of the fans present.

Mosta were due to face Floriana in the second match of the day at 4.15pm but the local governing body has decided to move the match back to 5pm.

The decision has been taken to ensure there are no repeat of the skirmishes that happened last weekend between fans of Floriana and Hibernians.

In fact, Saturday’s programme at the National Stadium sees Hibernians taking on Valletta in the opening match at 2pm, followed by the Floriana-Mosta clash.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com