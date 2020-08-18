The Malta Football Association has denied claims made by the Malta Football Players Association that the local governing body should have established “comprehensive and sustainable protocols addressing various possible scenarios”.
The MFA said that since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic they were pro-active in assessing various scenarios, constantly communicating with all the stakeholders, and drawing up medical protocols and guidelines accordingly.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us