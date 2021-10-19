The Malta FA as part of its Strategic Plan – Goal 3 and through its Develop & Grow vision, has launched two out of three Regional Hubs which will be managed by the newly constituted Inħobb il-Futbol Foundation.

The Malta FA’s mission is to continue growing and improving the game of football, working mostly on development and giving little attention to the competition results at this level of the player pathway.

This talent identification program will strengthen the player pathway from the grassroots level to youth development. Apart from training sessions with the clubs’ academies, players between the 11-14 age range will be given the opportunity to train also regularly in one of the hubs.

Boys born in 2008 have already started attending the Regional Hubs where a curriculum set by the Technical Centre will be followed. Players are expected to receive a minimum of 230 hours of coaching on a yearly basis in a professional environment.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta