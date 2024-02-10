The Malta FA Protest Board has not upheld a protest filed by Mosta FC against the result of their Premier League clash against Sirens, which was played on February 3, the local governing body of football announced.

Mosta FC protested as they contended that Sirens had 15 non-homegrown players in their squad, one more than the maximum allowed of 14 according to the MFA regulations.

The Blues contended Sirens had one of their foreigners released by the Malta FA after the January transfer window shut down on January 31 which they said was a breach against FIFA regulations.

However, the MFA Protest Board still decided to not uphold Mosta’s protest.

