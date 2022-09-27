The Malta Football Association has 'temporarily relieved national teams head coach Devis Mangia of his duties following a report it received about an alleged breach of its policies.

The news comes a few hours before the Malta national team is due to play against Israel in a friendly international at the National Stadium.

In a press statement, the Malta FA did not give any details of the alleged breaches by Mangia but said that the Italian coach had assured it of his full availability for the facts of the matter to be established.

Davide Mazzotta, the Malta assistant coach, will be in charge of the team against Israel.

“The Malta FA communicates that Devis Mangia has been relieved temporarily of his duties as Head Coach of the National Teams following a report it received about an alleged breach of its policies,” the Malta FA said in its statement.

“Mangia has given his full availability for the facts of the matter to be established.

“The Association will not comment any further until the next steps are discussed within the respective decision-making bodies in an open and transparent manner.

“For the match against Israel the team will be led by Assistant Coach Davide Mazzotta.”

Mangia has been at the helm of the national team for almost three years now and has a contract until the end of December 2023.

Since the former Itay Under 21 coach took the job at the Malta FA, the Maltese national team has shown considerable improvement in its performances as the team twice came close to winning promotion in the UEFA Nations League.

Last Friday, Malta were beaten by Estonia 2-1 in their final UEFA Nations League qualifier, a result that handed promotion to the Estonians with the Maltese national team forced to settle with second place in the group for a second successive edition.