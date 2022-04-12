The Malta Football Association reported a deficit of €1.6m in its finances after financial statements for the period April-December 2021 were presented during the Association’s first General Assembly of the year 2022 on Tuesday.

The report, presented by association Treasurer, Ivan Mizzi showed that the MFA had a total operating income over 9 months of €6.2m, while the total expenditure was of €7.8m.

The national football organisation said it mainly attributes this loss to the heavy impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused the second season in a row to be stopped short. They added that besides this, the Association incurred significantly higher costs related to match operations and international travel to adhere to public health protocols.

