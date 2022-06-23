Before the start of the 1932-33 League Championship, two qualification matches were played to decide which teams would join Sliema Wanderers and Ħamrun Spartans in the First Division.

Sliema Rangers were drawn to meet Vittoriosa United, while Hibernians had to play against Pietà United.

Sliema Rangers and Vittoriosa United were old league campaigners but Hibs and Pietà were making their first attempt to join the league.

There is very little to be said about this game. Hibs were better-trained and more experienced than Pietà. The 5-0 scoreline did not flatter Hibernians at all.

The Paolites, therefore, joined the league and went on to become one of the leading clubs on the island.

Pietà United were disbanded and had to wait until 1934 before the team was reformed under the name of Pietà Hotspurs.

