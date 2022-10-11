The Malta FA has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with its Spanish counterpart, the Real Federacion Espanola de Futbol (RFEF), that enables both parties to share their experiences in different fields and in so doing strengthen the good relations that already exist between the two federations.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and the Malta Football Association signed this agreement on Saturday in Frankfurt, in the framework prior to the draw for the qualifying phase for the 2024 European Championship held on Sunday.

Luis Rubiales, president of the RFEF, has promised to work side by side with Bjorn Vassallo, his MFA counterpart, to intensify the ties between the two associations and help in every way possible for the proper development of Maltese football.

With this agreement, a mutual benefit will be sought for the two federations, maintaining fluid contact and sharing information about the work in different areas that go beyond sports.

