The Malta Football Association has initiated a consultation process with government entities and other internal and external stakeholders on the socio-economic benefits of sports development through complementary commercial projects.
The Malta FA commissioned E-Cubed Consultants to conduct a socio-economic feasibility study based on the commercialisation projects proposed by six football clubs – two in the north, two in the south and two in the central area.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us