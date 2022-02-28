The Malta Football Association has suggested it will honour its international commitments with Russia scheduled for the coming weeks, according to a TVM report.

It comes despite Sweden, Poland, and the Czech Republic all declaring that they have no plans of facing Russia in the World Cup play-offs this month, while the English FA said that its national teams will not be facing Russia for the foreseeable future.

The football associations announced the boycotts to make a stand against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

But the Malta Football Association has not officially declared its position on the matter. And according to a report on TVM, the MFA president suggested Malta will honour UEFA U-21 Championship and women's World Cup qualifiers against Russia.

MFA president Bjorn Vassallo was quoted as saying that the governing body’s stance was clear at the moment, to honour both matches.

Vassallo said that the association is abiding with the directives issued both by FIFA and UEFA and if the continental bodies issue any directives, they will follow them.

“In the absence of such directives, we don’t have the authority to cancel or not honouring international commitments, both in Malta as well as abroad,” Vassallo was quoted as saying.

The men’s U-21 national team are due to host Russia in a European Championship qualifier on March 25 while the women’s national team will be up against the Russians on April 12 in a World Cup qualifier.

