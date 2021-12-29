A total of 39 aspiring coaches took part in the Grassroots Leaders Course organised by the Malta FA Technical Centre.

Coaching Education is part of Goal 1 in the Malta FA Strategy as it aims to build from the bottom and sustain this work with all the resources at its disposal.

It is thus imperative to focus on Grassroots coaching. Coaching education is becoming a crucial complementary tool in the achievement of the unified game philosophy that the MFA Strategy is proposing.

